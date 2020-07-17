LARGE MUST SEE PET FRIENDLY ONE BED ONE BATH IN HOT SOUTH LOOP LOCATION FEATURES AMAZING VIEWS SS/ APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, POOL, GYM, MOVIE ROOM, 24 HR FRONT DESK STAFF, GARAGE PARKING AND MUCH MORE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1333 S. WABASH have any available units?
1333 S. WABASH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 S. WABASH have?
Some of 1333 S. WABASH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 S. WABASH currently offering any rent specials?
1333 S. WABASH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 S. WABASH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH is pet friendly.
Does 1333 S. WABASH offer parking?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH offers parking.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have a pool?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH has a pool.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have accessible units?
No, 1333 S. WABASH does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 S. WABASH does not have units with dishwashers.