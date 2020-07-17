All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1333 S. WABASH
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM

1333 S. WABASH

1333 South Wabash Avenue · (773) 570-7769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
LARGE MUST SEE PET FRIENDLY ONE BED ONE BATH IN HOT SOUTH LOOP LOCATION FEATURES AMAZING VIEWS SS/ APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, POOL, GYM, MOVIE ROOM, 24 HR FRONT DESK STAFF, GARAGE PARKING AND MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 S. WABASH have any available units?
1333 S. WABASH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 S. WABASH have?
Some of 1333 S. WABASH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 S. WABASH currently offering any rent specials?
1333 S. WABASH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 S. WABASH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH is pet friendly.
Does 1333 S. WABASH offer parking?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH offers parking.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have a pool?
Yes, 1333 S. WABASH has a pool.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have accessible units?
No, 1333 S. WABASH does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 S. WABASH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 S. WABASH does not have units with dishwashers.
