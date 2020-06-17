All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1333 Birchwood

1333 W Birchwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1333 W Birchwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright & Spacious-completely rehabbed apartment with laminate & tiled floors, separate kitchen area, HEAT INCL-Walk in closet. Near Howard CTA Redline

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Birchwood have any available units?
1333 Birchwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Birchwood have?
Some of 1333 Birchwood's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Birchwood currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Birchwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Birchwood pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Birchwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1333 Birchwood offer parking?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Birchwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Birchwood have a pool?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Birchwood have accessible units?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Birchwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not have units with dishwashers.
