Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1333 Birchwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1333 Birchwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1333 Birchwood
1333 W Birchwood Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1333 W Birchwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright & Spacious-completely rehabbed apartment with laminate & tiled floors, separate kitchen area, HEAT INCL-Walk in closet. Near Howard CTA Redline
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1333 Birchwood have any available units?
1333 Birchwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1333 Birchwood have?
Some of 1333 Birchwood's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1333 Birchwood currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Birchwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Birchwood pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Birchwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 1333 Birchwood offer parking?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Birchwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Birchwood have a pool?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Birchwood have accessible units?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Birchwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Birchwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College