1331 W. Loyola

1331 W Loyola Ave · (773) 825-5030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Studio

studio-1

$965

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1331 W. Loyola.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Nestled between downtown Chicago & Evanston, is Rogers ParkChicagos northernmost neighborhood. Its rich history, tree-lined streets & lakefront proximity make this neighborhood a truly ideal home.\n\nThe apartment building at 1331 W Loyola combines that neighborhood feel with plenty of Chicago style. The units themselves feature a perfect mix of vintage & modern: hardwood floors, updated kitchens, walk-in closets & nearby public transportation to make residing here such a treat.\n\nExploring both city staples & local favorites is easy simply bike or walk mere blocks to find streets populated with unique dining, lively music venues, galleries & quaint coffee shops!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1331 W. Loyola have any available units?
1331 W. Loyola offers studio floorplans starting at $965. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 W. Loyola have?
Some of 1331 W. Loyola's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 W. Loyola currently offering any rent specials?
1331 W. Loyola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 W. Loyola pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 W. Loyola is pet friendly.
Does 1331 W. Loyola offer parking?
Yes, 1331 W. Loyola offers parking.
Does 1331 W. Loyola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 W. Loyola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 W. Loyola have a pool?
No, 1331 W. Loyola does not have a pool.
Does 1331 W. Loyola have accessible units?
No, 1331 W. Loyola does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 W. Loyola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 W. Loyola has units with dishwashers.

