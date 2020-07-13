Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking gym on-site laundry internet access

Nestled between downtown Chicago & Evanston, is Rogers ParkChicagos northernmost neighborhood. Its rich history, tree-lined streets & lakefront proximity make this neighborhood a truly ideal home.



The apartment building at 1331 W Loyola combines that neighborhood feel with plenty of Chicago style. The units themselves feature a perfect mix of vintage & modern: hardwood floors, updated kitchens, walk-in closets & nearby public transportation to make residing here such a treat.



Exploring both city staples & local favorites is easy simply bike or walk mere blocks to find streets populated with unique dining, lively music venues, galleries & quaint coffee shops!