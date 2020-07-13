Amenities
Nestled between downtown Chicago & Evanston, is Rogers ParkChicagos northernmost neighborhood. Its rich history, tree-lined streets & lakefront proximity make this neighborhood a truly ideal home.\n\nThe apartment building at 1331 W Loyola combines that neighborhood feel with plenty of Chicago style. The units themselves feature a perfect mix of vintage & modern: hardwood floors, updated kitchens, walk-in closets & nearby public transportation to make residing here such a treat.\n\nExploring both city staples & local favorites is easy simply bike or walk mere blocks to find streets populated with unique dining, lively music venues, galleries & quaint coffee shops!