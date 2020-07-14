All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

1331 W Estes

1331 West Estes Avenue · (312) 728-7267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 days AGO

Studio

Studio

$895

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1x1

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1331 W Estes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Have you ever dreamed of living at the beach? Where the sounds of the waves nearby provide the soundtrack to your life? Well, at 1331 W. Estes, that dream can be yours with Lake Michigan beachfront less than a block away.

Between soaking up the sun at the beach, and exploring Rogers Park restaurants and bars at night, you'll get to soak up the vibes of your new apartment home. We've added thoughtful details like wood floors, totally new kitchens and bathrooms, while keeping in tune with the building's vintage courtyard style.

Start soaking up the sun at this Rogers Park apartment by the beach, and reach out via seashell (or phone) for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Internet, Sewer
Application Fee: $75 per person
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 W Estes have any available units?
1331 W Estes offers studio floorplans starting at $895 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,095. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 W Estes have?
Some of 1331 W Estes's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 W Estes currently offering any rent specials?
1331 W Estes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 W Estes pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 W Estes is pet friendly.
Does 1331 W Estes offer parking?
No, 1331 W Estes does not offer parking.
Does 1331 W Estes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 W Estes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 W Estes have a pool?
No, 1331 W Estes does not have a pool.
Does 1331 W Estes have accessible units?
No, 1331 W Estes does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 W Estes have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 W Estes does not have units with dishwashers.
