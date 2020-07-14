Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Have you ever dreamed of living at the beach? Where the sounds of the waves nearby provide the soundtrack to your life? Well, at 1331 W. Estes, that dream can be yours with Lake Michigan beachfront less than a block away.



Between soaking up the sun at the beach, and exploring Rogers Park restaurants and bars at night, you'll get to soak up the vibes of your new apartment home. We've added thoughtful details like wood floors, totally new kitchens and bathrooms, while keeping in tune with the building's vintage courtyard style.



Start soaking up the sun at this Rogers Park apartment by the beach, and reach out via seashell (or phone) for a showing today!