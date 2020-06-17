All apartments in Chicago
1330 W MONROE ST

1330 West Monroe Street · (312) 672-1023
Location

1330 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1300SF 2Bed/1Ba loft w/ private yard & patio overlooking a serene pond. Beautiful and unique features throughout including kitchen w/ original warehouse elevator shaft. Enormous living/dining space - Perfect for entertaining. Corner unit w/ 15' timber ceilings, exposed brick, organized closets, fireplace, hardwood floors, luxury bath w/ marble & double sink. In-unit washer/dryer. 1 garage parking space included, as well as Direct TV. Situated across Skinner Park. Walk to all the restaurants & shops of the vibrant West Loop neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 W MONROE ST have any available units?
1330 W MONROE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 W MONROE ST have?
Some of 1330 W MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 W MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1330 W MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 W MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1330 W MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1330 W MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1330 W MONROE ST does offer parking.
Does 1330 W MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 W MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 W MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 1330 W MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1330 W MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 1330 W MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 W MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 W MONROE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
