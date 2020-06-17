1330 W MONROE ST

Amenities
Gorgeous 1300SF 2Bed/1Ba loft w/ private yard & patio overlooking a serene pond. Beautiful and unique features throughout including kitchen w/ original warehouse elevator shaft. Enormous living/dining space - Perfect for entertaining. Corner unit w/ 15' timber ceilings, exposed brick, organized closets, fireplace, hardwood floors, luxury bath w/ marble & double sink. In-unit washer/dryer. 1 garage parking space included, as well as Direct TV. Situated across Skinner Park. Walk to all the restaurants & shops of the vibrant West Loop neighborhood!