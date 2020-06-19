All apartments in Chicago
1326 E 58th St 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1326 E 58th St 3

1326 East 58th Street · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1326 East 58th Street, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

coffee bar
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Great 3 Bed in Hyde Park - Property Id: 275118

This 3 bed apartment is perfectly located in Hyde Park. The closest grocery stores are Harper Foods, 61st Street Farmers Market and Treasure Island Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Sanctuary Cafe and Hallowed Grounds. Nearby restaurants include Cemitas Puebla, Noodles Etc On Campus and Noodles Etc. 1326 E 58th St is near Bixler Park, Midway Plaisance and University of Chicago.

Price:2395
Start:7/1
Location:1326 E 58th
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275118
Property Id 275118

(RLNE5833821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 E 58th St 3 have any available units?
1326 E 58th St 3 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 E 58th St 3 have?
Some of 1326 E 58th St 3's amenities include coffee bar, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 E 58th St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1326 E 58th St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 E 58th St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1326 E 58th St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1326 E 58th St 3 offer parking?
No, 1326 E 58th St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1326 E 58th St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 E 58th St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 E 58th St 3 have a pool?
No, 1326 E 58th St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1326 E 58th St 3 have accessible units?
No, 1326 E 58th St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 E 58th St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 E 58th St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
