1326 E 58th St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Great 3 Bed in Hyde Park - Property Id: 275118
This 3 bed apartment is perfectly located in Hyde Park. The closest grocery stores are Harper Foods, 61st Street Farmers Market and Treasure Island Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Sanctuary Cafe and Hallowed Grounds. Nearby restaurants include Cemitas Puebla, Noodles Etc On Campus and Noodles Etc. 1326 E 58th St is near Bixler Park, Midway Plaisance and University of Chicago.
Price:2395
Start:7/1
Location:1326 E 58th
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275118
Property Id 275118
(RLNE5833821)