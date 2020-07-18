Rent Calculator
1317 West 18th Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1317 West 18th Place
1317 West 18th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 West 18th Place have any available units?
1317 West 18th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 1317 West 18th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1317 West 18th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 West 18th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1317 West 18th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 1317 West 18th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1317 West 18th Place offers parking.
Does 1317 West 18th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 West 18th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 West 18th Place have a pool?
No, 1317 West 18th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1317 West 18th Place have accessible units?
No, 1317 West 18th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 West 18th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 West 18th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 West 18th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 West 18th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
