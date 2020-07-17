Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1317 Maplewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1317 Maplewood
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1317 Maplewood
1317 N Maplewood Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1317 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Maplewood have any available units?
1317 Maplewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1317 Maplewood have?
Some of 1317 Maplewood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1317 Maplewood currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Maplewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Maplewood pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Maplewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 1317 Maplewood offer parking?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Maplewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Maplewood have a pool?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Maplewood have accessible units?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Maplewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Maplewood has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Aberdeen West Loop
20 N Aberdeen St
Chicago, IL 60607
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
4857 North Paulina St. Apt.
4857 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
622 W. Roscoe Apt.
622 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Glenview, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Lincoln Square
Uptown
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College