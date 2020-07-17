All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1317 Maplewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1317 Maplewood
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

1317 Maplewood

1317 N Maplewood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1317 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Maplewood have any available units?
1317 Maplewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Maplewood have?
Some of 1317 Maplewood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Maplewood currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Maplewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Maplewood pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Maplewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1317 Maplewood offer parking?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Maplewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Maplewood have a pool?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Maplewood have accessible units?
No, 1317 Maplewood does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Maplewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Maplewood has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Aberdeen West Loop
20 N Aberdeen St
Chicago, IL 60607
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
4857 North Paulina St. Apt.
4857 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
622 W. Roscoe Apt.
622 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College