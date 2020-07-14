All apartments in Chicago
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd

1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard · (773) 832-5671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1317-1 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 1311-2 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
24hr maintenance
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. *Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit. One-bedroom apartments do not have laundry in-unit. Our community does have a shared laundry room on the ground level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd have any available units?
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd has 2 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd have?
Some of 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.

