1306 West Leland Avenue

Spacious Two Bedroom + Den in Uptown!
Nicely updated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Uptown! Only a few blocks from the Wilson red line station. This unit features: - Hardwood floors throughout - Granite / Stainless steel kitchen - Dishwasher - Microwave - 2 Large bedrooms - Laundry IN UNIT - Central air and gas heat - Shared back deck Street parking only Cats and small dogs 25#'s and under are welcome.
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.