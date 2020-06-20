All apartments in Chicago
1306 West Leland Avenue
1306 West Leland Avenue

1306 West Leland Avenue
Location

1306 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Two Bedroom + Den in Uptown!
Nicely updated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Uptown! Only a few blocks from the Wilson red line station. This unit features: - Hardwood floors throughout - Granite / Stainless steel kitchen - Dishwasher - Microwave - 2 Large bedrooms - Laundry IN UNIT - Central air and gas heat - Shared back deck Street parking only Cats and small dogs 25#'s and under are welcome.

Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 West Leland Avenue have any available units?
1306 West Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 West Leland Avenue have?
Some of 1306 West Leland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 West Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1306 West Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 West Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 West Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1306 West Leland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1306 West Leland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1306 West Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 West Leland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 West Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1306 West Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1306 West Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1306 West Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 West Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 West Leland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
