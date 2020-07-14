Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Head east in Rogers Park and youll find that nearly all streets lead to public beaches and parks on Lake Michigan. Located on one such beach-bound street is 1258 W. Loyola. Proximity to Loyola Station, Loyola University and all the beauty spanning the lakefront are just a few reasons living here will be such a treat.



Inside apartment treats for you to enjoy daily include: hardwood floors, gorgeous windows and vintage detailing. When youre not basking in all of the gorgeous natural light in your Loyola apartment, youll be scoping out all of the restaurants, cafes and culture surrounding you.



Rogers Park is your oyster; start exploring today!