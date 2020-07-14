All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1258 W. Loyola.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1258 W. Loyola
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

1258 W. Loyola

1258 W Loyola Ave · (773) 825-5530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1258 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1258 W. Loyola.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Head east in Rogers Park and youll find that nearly all streets lead to public beaches and parks on Lake Michigan. Located on one such beach-bound street is 1258 W. Loyola. Proximity to Loyola Station, Loyola University and all the beauty spanning the lakefront are just a few reasons living here will be such a treat.\n\nInside apartment treats for you to enjoy daily include: hardwood floors, gorgeous windows and vintage detailing. When youre not basking in all of the gorgeous natural light in your Loyola apartment, youll be scoping out all of the restaurants, cafes and culture surrounding you.\n\nRogers Park is your oyster; start exploring today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 W. Loyola have any available units?
1258 W. Loyola offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 W. Loyola have?
Some of 1258 W. Loyola's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 W. Loyola currently offering any rent specials?
1258 W. Loyola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 W. Loyola pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 W. Loyola is pet friendly.
Does 1258 W. Loyola offer parking?
No, 1258 W. Loyola does not offer parking.
Does 1258 W. Loyola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 W. Loyola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 W. Loyola have a pool?
No, 1258 W. Loyola does not have a pool.
Does 1258 W. Loyola have accessible units?
No, 1258 W. Loyola does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 W. Loyola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 W. Loyola has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1258 W. Loyola?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Williams Properties
9000 S Bishop St
Chicago, IL 60620
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
1210 West Waveland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity