Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1258 W. Loyola.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Head east in Rogers Park and youll find that nearly all streets lead to public beaches and parks on Lake Michigan. Located on one such beach-bound street is 1258 W. Loyola. Proximity to Loyola Station, Loyola University and all the beauty spanning the lakefront are just a few reasons living here will be such a treat.\n\nInside apartment treats for you to enjoy daily include: hardwood floors, gorgeous windows and vintage detailing. When youre not basking in all of the gorgeous natural light in your Loyola apartment, youll be scoping out all of the restaurants, cafes and culture surrounding you.\n\nRogers Park is your oyster; start exploring today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1258 W. Loyola have any available units?
1258 W. Loyola offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 W. Loyola have?
Some of 1258 W. Loyola's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 W. Loyola currently offering any rent specials?
1258 W. Loyola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 W. Loyola pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 W. Loyola is pet friendly.
Does 1258 W. Loyola offer parking?
No, 1258 W. Loyola does not offer parking.
Does 1258 W. Loyola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 W. Loyola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 W. Loyola have a pool?
No, 1258 W. Loyola does not have a pool.
Does 1258 W. Loyola have accessible units?
No, 1258 W. Loyola does not have accessible units.