1253 W Cornelia Ave G

Unit G Available 08/01/20 1253 CORNELIA, #G - Property Id: 304009
2 bedroom/2 bath den and bonus room in awesome Southport corridor location. Tall ceilings and an extra room make this garden very unique. Den space perfect for an office w/ unbelievable storage. New hardwood floors & carpet. Exposed brick & fireplace. Master suite w/ two closets. Granite & stainless appliances. Convenient in-unit washer/dryer. Easy street parking. Walk to brown line, restaurants, park, shops & more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
