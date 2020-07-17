All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1253 W Cornelia Ave G

1253 West Cornelia Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1253 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit G Available 08/01/20 1253 CORNELIA, #G - Property Id: 304009

2 bedroom/2 bath den and bonus room in awesome Southport corridor location. Tall ceilings and an extra room make this garden very unique. Den space perfect for an office w/ unbelievable storage. New hardwood floors & carpet. Exposed brick & fireplace. Master suite w/ two closets. Granite & stainless appliances. Convenient in-unit washer/dryer. Easy street parking. Walk to brown line, restaurants, park, shops & more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1253-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-g/304009
Property Id 304009

(RLNE5939178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 W Cornelia Ave G have any available units?
1253 W Cornelia Ave G has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 W Cornelia Ave G have?
Some of 1253 W Cornelia Ave G's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 W Cornelia Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
1253 W Cornelia Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 W Cornelia Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 W Cornelia Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 1253 W Cornelia Ave G offer parking?
No, 1253 W Cornelia Ave G does not offer parking.
Does 1253 W Cornelia Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 W Cornelia Ave G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 W Cornelia Ave G have a pool?
No, 1253 W Cornelia Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 1253 W Cornelia Ave G have accessible units?
No, 1253 W Cornelia Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 W Cornelia Ave G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 W Cornelia Ave G does not have units with dishwashers.
