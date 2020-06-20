All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1250 South Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1250 South Michigan Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1250 South Michigan Avenue

1250 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 593-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1250 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1906 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Michigan Tower Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath Plus den condo. Fully upgraded with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Great den for home office space, hardwood floors, front loading washer & dryer, Walk-in closet, private terrace/balcony, Jacuzzi tub. Building amenities feature; 24 hour door staff, health club, party room, out door pool, Sundeck. Fabulous location near CTA, Loop, Lake, Target, Movie Theater, Dining and Shopping. Rent includes; heat, a/c, cable TV, water, internet, cooking gas, Pool, and health club. Tenant pays electric only. Heated Garage parking space included in the price! Available July 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1250 South Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1250 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1250 South Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1250 South Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1250 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1250 South Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1250 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1250 South Michigan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1250 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1250 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 South Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1250 South Michigan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60645
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity