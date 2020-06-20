1250 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities
Michigan Tower Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath Plus den condo. Fully upgraded with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Great den for home office space, hardwood floors, front loading washer & dryer, Walk-in closet, private terrace/balcony, Jacuzzi tub. Building amenities feature; 24 hour door staff, health club, party room, out door pool, Sundeck. Fabulous location near CTA, Loop, Lake, Target, Movie Theater, Dining and Shopping. Rent includes; heat, a/c, cable TV, water, internet, cooking gas, Pool, and health club. Tenant pays electric only. Heated Garage parking space included in the price! Available July 1st, 2020