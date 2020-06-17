All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:21 AM

125 S GREEN

125 South Green Street · (312) 965-7391
Location

125 South Green Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
1 bed 1 bath condo w/ open layout, w/d in unit, dishwasher, granite, ss appliances avail asap
Fabulous 1 bed/1 ba in the highly sought after building in the West Loop. This sun-filled apartment features floor to ceiling windows overlooking park with beautiful sunsets. Modern open layout w/ granite/ss kitchen. Spacious bedroom w/ plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors. In-unit washer/dryer. Bathroom features separate shower and soaking tub. Building has 24hr doorman, gym, and more amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 S GREEN have any available units?
125 S GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 S GREEN have?
Some of 125 S GREEN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 S GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
125 S GREEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 S GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 125 S GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 125 S GREEN offer parking?
No, 125 S GREEN does not offer parking.
Does 125 S GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 S GREEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 S GREEN have a pool?
No, 125 S GREEN does not have a pool.
Does 125 S GREEN have accessible units?
No, 125 S GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 125 S GREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 S GREEN has units with dishwashers.
