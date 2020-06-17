125 S GREEN

Amenities
1 bed 1 bath condo w/ open layout, w/d in unit, dishwasher, granite, ss appliances avail asap
Fabulous 1 bed/1 ba in the highly sought after building in the West Loop. This sun-filled apartment features floor to ceiling windows overlooking park with beautiful sunsets. Modern open layout w/ granite/ss kitchen. Spacious bedroom w/ plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors. In-unit washer/dryer. Bathroom features separate shower and soaking tub. Building has 24hr doorman, gym, and more amenities.