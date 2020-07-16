125 E 21st St

Amenities
South Loop Loft With In Unit W/D & Parking Avail. - Property Id: 271436
Location: 125 East 21st St., #304, Chicago, IL 60616 (South Loop)
Hardwood laminate flooring throughout the living area, and the bedroom. The kitchen is modern with white quartz counters and features stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In unit washer/dryer is located in the bathroom.
There is a monthly utility package of $105 that covers partial heating & cooling, wi fi, water & trash. Tenants pay electric and cable. No security deposit. $400 non refundable move in fee. Pets welcome up to 45 lbs. 2 max. $250 pet fee and $15/mo pet rent. Easy to show, same day ok. Off street parking is available for $185/mo. Building features bike storage and small fitness center.
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271436
