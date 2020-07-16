All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

125 E 21st St

125 East 21st Street · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 East 21st Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1825 · Avail. now

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
South Loop Loft With In Unit W/D & Parking Avail. - Property Id: 271436

Location: 125 East 21st St., #304, Chicago, IL 60616 (South Loop)

Hardwood laminate flooring throughout the living area, and the bedroom. The kitchen is modern with white quartz counters and features stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In unit washer/dryer is located in the bathroom.

There is a monthly utility package of $105 that covers partial heating & cooling, wi fi, water & trash. Tenants pay electric and cable. No security deposit. $400 non refundable move in fee. Pets welcome up to 45 lbs. 2 max. $250 pet fee and $15/mo pet rent. Easy to show, same day ok. Off street parking is available for $185/mo. Building features bike storage and small fitness center.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271436
Property Id 271436

(RLNE5753751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 E 21st St have any available units?
125 E 21st St has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 E 21st St have?
Some of 125 E 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
125 E 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 E 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 E 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 125 E 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 125 E 21st St offers parking.
Does 125 E 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 E 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 E 21st St have a pool?
No, 125 E 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 125 E 21st St have accessible units?
No, 125 E 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 E 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 E 21st St has units with dishwashers.
