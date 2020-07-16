125 E 21st St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bike storage internet access

South Loop Loft With In Unit W/D & Parking Avail. - Property Id: 271436



Location: 125 East 21st St., #304, Chicago, IL 60616 (South Loop)



Hardwood laminate flooring throughout the living area, and the bedroom. The kitchen is modern with white quartz counters and features stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In unit washer/dryer is located in the bathroom.



There is a monthly utility package of $105 that covers partial heating & cooling, wi fi, water & trash. Tenants pay electric and cable. No security deposit. $400 non refundable move in fee. Pets welcome up to 45 lbs. 2 max. $250 pet fee and $15/mo pet rent. Easy to show, same day ok. Off street parking is available for $185/mo. Building features bike storage and small fitness center.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271436

Property Id 271436



(RLNE5753751)