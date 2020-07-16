1248 West Jackson Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

AVAIL 8/1. PRIVATE ROOF DECK!! Unique rental in Chicago's popular West Loop. Spacious living w/attention to detail. Hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, full size washer/dryer, WB fireplace & large front terrace, Plus Private Roof Deck. Deluxe primary suite fits king & has huge WIC w/spa-like bath. Custom kitchen w/island & full size dining space. One car ATTACHED GARAGE parking INCLUDED. Don't miss the opportunity to reside in this desirable, all brick 8-unit building...walk to the Loop, conveniently located near popular Skinner School, parks, grocery, Target, public transportation, the city's finest dining/night life & more! Pets up to 25 lbs are welcome w/additional fee.