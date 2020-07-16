All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1248 West Jackson Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1248 West Jackson Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

1248 West Jackson Boulevard

1248 West Jackson Boulevard · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1248 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4W · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAIL 8/1. PRIVATE ROOF DECK!! Unique rental in Chicago's popular West Loop. Spacious living w/attention to detail. Hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, full size washer/dryer, WB fireplace & large front terrace, Plus Private Roof Deck. Deluxe primary suite fits king & has huge WIC w/spa-like bath. Custom kitchen w/island & full size dining space. One car ATTACHED GARAGE parking INCLUDED. Don't miss the opportunity to reside in this desirable, all brick 8-unit building...walk to the Loop, conveniently located near popular Skinner School, parks, grocery, Target, public transportation, the city's finest dining/night life & more! Pets up to 25 lbs are welcome w/additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 West Jackson Boulevard have any available units?
1248 West Jackson Boulevard has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 West Jackson Boulevard have?
Some of 1248 West Jackson Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 West Jackson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1248 West Jackson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 West Jackson Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 West Jackson Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1248 West Jackson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1248 West Jackson Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1248 West Jackson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1248 West Jackson Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 West Jackson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1248 West Jackson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1248 West Jackson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1248 West Jackson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 West Jackson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 West Jackson Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1248 West Jackson Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60660
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity