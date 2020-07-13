All apartments in Chicago
1246 W Pratt

1246 W Pratt Blvd · (773) 345-7126
Location

1246 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$965

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1246 W Pratt.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Chicagos northernmost neighborhood is home to Loyola University, some seriously stunning scenery and 1246 W. Pratt. Welcome to Rogers Parka truly ideal choice for your new home.\n\nThe apartments are recently restored and boast hardwood floors, a neutral palette and spacious floor plans. Being close to Loyola University, local restaurants and shops makes enjoying everything this charming neighborhood has to offer a piece of cake.\n\nSpeaking of cake, you can totally have yours and eat it at the BEACH too while living in this gem of a location!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $150
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 W Pratt have any available units?
1246 W Pratt offers studio floorplans starting at $965, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,145, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 W Pratt have?
Some of 1246 W Pratt's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 W Pratt currently offering any rent specials?
1246 W Pratt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 W Pratt pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 W Pratt is pet friendly.
Does 1246 W Pratt offer parking?
Yes, 1246 W Pratt offers parking.
Does 1246 W Pratt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 W Pratt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 W Pratt have a pool?
No, 1246 W Pratt does not have a pool.
Does 1246 W Pratt have accessible units?
No, 1246 W Pratt does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 W Pratt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1246 W Pratt has units with dishwashers.
