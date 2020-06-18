All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1245 N Greenview Ave

1245 North Greenview Avenue · (224) 875-4945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1245 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Steps to the Blue Line! Laundry in-unit! Parking ! - Property Id: 272286

This huge, gut rehabbed 2 bed/2 bath 3 level coach house in Wicker Park/Bucktown offers central heat and a/c, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, full sized laundry in-unit, and one parking spot pending availability.The great, open kitchen features black appliances, granite counter tops, and a dishwasher.Steps to shopping, dining, nightlife, entertainment, and transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272286
Property Id 272286

(RLNE5750156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 N Greenview Ave have any available units?
1245 N Greenview Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 N Greenview Ave have?
Some of 1245 N Greenview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 N Greenview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1245 N Greenview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 N Greenview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 N Greenview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1245 N Greenview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1245 N Greenview Ave does offer parking.
Does 1245 N Greenview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 N Greenview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 N Greenview Ave have a pool?
No, 1245 N Greenview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1245 N Greenview Ave have accessible units?
No, 1245 N Greenview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 N Greenview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 N Greenview Ave has units with dishwashers.
