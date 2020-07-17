1238 N Campbell Ave 2

Amenities
Stunning! Charming Two Bedroom! West Wicker Park! - Property Id: 307127
Furnished Two Bedroom One bath apartment!!!!!
Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, w/Den/Office, Large Living Rm & Dining Rm, Hardwood Floors throughout, Large Bathroom w/Jacuzzi Tub/Shower, Kitchen has Maple Cabinetry w/Stainless Steel Countertops &Appliances, Plenty of Closet Space, Central Heating/Air, Laundry in building. Large Deck w/Yard. Small dogs ok!
- Parking
- Furnished
- Yard
- Deck
Appliances:
- Air Conditioning
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Washer & Dryer On-Site
LeaseLengths:
- Flexible Lease Length
Contact (773) 802-6615 for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1238-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/307127
(RLNE5949961)