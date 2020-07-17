All apartments in Chicago
1238 N Campbell Ave 2

1238 North Campbell Avenue · (773) 802-6615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1238 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning! Charming Two Bedroom! West Wicker Park! - Property Id: 307127

Furnished Two Bedroom One bath apartment!!!!!

Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, w/Den/Office, Large Living Rm & Dining Rm, Hardwood Floors throughout, Large Bathroom w/Jacuzzi Tub/Shower, Kitchen has Maple Cabinetry w/Stainless Steel Countertops &Appliances, Plenty of Closet Space, Central Heating/Air, Laundry in building. Large Deck w/Yard. Small dogs ok!

Amenities:
- Parking
- Furnished
- Yard
- Deck

Appliances:
- Air Conditioning
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Washer & Dryer On-Site

LeaseLengths:
- Flexible Lease Length

Contact (773) 802-6615 for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1238-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/307127
Property Id 307127

(RLNE5949961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 have any available units?
1238 N Campbell Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 have?
Some of 1238 N Campbell Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1238 N Campbell Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 N Campbell Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
