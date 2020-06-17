All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 123 N DESPLAINES ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
123 N DESPLAINES ST
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

123 N DESPLAINES ST

123 North Desplaines Street · (623) 512-1618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 North Desplaines Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
yoga
Luxury Meets Zen~One Bedroom Apartment in West Loop at CATALYST
New West Loop construction, close to everything you can imagine! This building has it all. Apartments feature floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage space! Bathroom features double vanities & stand alone showers. Building amenities include rooftop fitness center & rooftop sun deck w/ pool. Other features include yoga room, resident lounge, business center, club room w/ billiards table, 24 hour door staff & private dog run. Cats and dogs are welcome up to 55 lbs with some breed restrictions. Garage parking available for a fee. One Bedroom apartment price ranges from $2,668 -to $3,808 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 N DESPLAINES ST have any available units?
123 N DESPLAINES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 N DESPLAINES ST have?
Some of 123 N DESPLAINES ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 N DESPLAINES ST currently offering any rent specials?
123 N DESPLAINES ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N DESPLAINES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 N DESPLAINES ST is pet friendly.
Does 123 N DESPLAINES ST offer parking?
Yes, 123 N DESPLAINES ST does offer parking.
Does 123 N DESPLAINES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 N DESPLAINES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N DESPLAINES ST have a pool?
Yes, 123 N DESPLAINES ST has a pool.
Does 123 N DESPLAINES ST have accessible units?
No, 123 N DESPLAINES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N DESPLAINES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 N DESPLAINES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 123 N DESPLAINES ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity