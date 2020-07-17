1225 W Montana St Apt 2

Amenities

ONE MONTH FREE-3 bedrooms and 2 baths in an amazing location just off Fullerton. High ceilings, real hardwood floors, large windows with a front sunroom and redone kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and a large island. The kitchen opens to a dining area and second living room with fireplace. 3 large bedrooms, 1 with en suite. Stackable washer/dryer is nicely tucked away in a hallway closet. There is also a back private porch and shared yard. Very easy walk to Red line, Whole foods and many bars and restaurants. 1 parking space available for $150 monthly. Water, sewer, trash included. Electric, cable, internet are not included. Pets welcome. $500 Move in Fee. 2nd month of rent will be free



(RLNE5858569)