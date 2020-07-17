All apartments in Chicago
1225 W Montana St Apt 2

1225 West Montana Street · (312) 500-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 West Montana Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
ONE MONTH FREE-3 bedrooms and 2 baths in an amazing location just off Fullerton. High ceilings, real hardwood floors, large windows with a front sunroom and redone kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and a large island. The kitchen opens to a dining area and second living room with fireplace. 3 large bedrooms, 1 with en suite. Stackable washer/dryer is nicely tucked away in a hallway closet. There is also a back private porch and shared yard. Very easy walk to Red line, Whole foods and many bars and restaurants. 1 parking space available for $150 monthly. Water, sewer, trash included. Electric, cable, internet are not included. Pets welcome. $500 Move in Fee. 2nd month of rent will be free

(RLNE5858569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 have any available units?
1225 W Montana St Apt 2 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 have?
Some of 1225 W Montana St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 W Montana St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 W Montana St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
