Chicago, IL
1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N

1221 North Dearborn Street · (312) 500-7948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2525 · Avail. now

$2,525

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Video of unit available! Unique bi-level 2 bed/1.5 bath in prime Gold Coast location available NOW! Large garage parking space available for $175! West facing views with beautiful sunsets. Features: Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, marble bath, double vanity sink, custom backsplash,and large walk in shower. Building amenities include: 24 doorstaff, indoor pool located on top floor, fitness center,club room,and laundry room. Nestled in Gold Coast close to Old Town and Lincoln Park. Prime location within walking distance of shopping district and restaurants. 12-15 month lease. Cats ok. RIR x 3.0/ CS 650. $50 nonrefundable application fee, 1 month's rent as refundable security deposit $250 move-in fee. $250 move-out fee. $250 refundable elevator reservation fee/move Please contact me for video link! Unit is vacant so I can do in-person showings - Liza w/NRS

(RLNE5715362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N have any available units?
1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N have?
Some of 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N currently offering any rent specials?
1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N is pet friendly.
Does 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N offer parking?
Yes, 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N offers parking.
Does 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N have a pool?
Yes, 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N has a pool.
Does 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N have accessible units?
No, 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N has units with dishwashers.
