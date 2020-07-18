1221 N Dearborn St Apt 1003N

Amenities

Video of unit available! Unique bi-level 2 bed/1.5 bath in prime Gold Coast location available NOW! Large garage parking space available for $175! West facing views with beautiful sunsets. Features: Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, marble bath, double vanity sink, custom backsplash,and large walk in shower. Building amenities include: 24 doorstaff, indoor pool located on top floor, fitness center,club room,and laundry room. Nestled in Gold Coast close to Old Town and Lincoln Park. Prime location within walking distance of shopping district and restaurants. 12-15 month lease. Cats ok. RIR x 3.0/ CS 650. $50 nonrefundable application fee, 1 month's rent as refundable security deposit $250 move-in fee. $250 move-out fee. $250 refundable elevator reservation fee/move Please contact me for video link! Unit is vacant so I can do in-person showings - Liza w/NRS



