Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:20 PM

1216 W OAKDALE

1216 West Oakdale Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Chicago
Lakeview
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

1216 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath w/ granite counters, SS appliances, in-unit w/d & central heat/air!
Charming garden unit with updated and modern finished available 1/1. Hardwood floors in living area, carpeted bedrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer and decorative fireplace! Lovely bay windows provide lots of light in living room. Central heat/AC and storage space in utility room (shared with w/d). Pet friendly on case by case basis and $25/month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 W OAKDALE have any available units?
1216 W OAKDALE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 W OAKDALE have?
Some of 1216 W OAKDALE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 W OAKDALE currently offering any rent specials?
1216 W OAKDALE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 W OAKDALE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 W OAKDALE is pet friendly.
Does 1216 W OAKDALE offer parking?
No, 1216 W OAKDALE does not offer parking.
Does 1216 W OAKDALE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 W OAKDALE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 W OAKDALE have a pool?
No, 1216 W OAKDALE does not have a pool.
Does 1216 W OAKDALE have accessible units?
No, 1216 W OAKDALE does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 W OAKDALE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 W OAKDALE has units with dishwashers.
