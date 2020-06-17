1216 W OAKDALE

Amenities
Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath w/ granite counters, SS appliances, in-unit w/d & central heat/air!
Charming garden unit with updated and modern finished available 1/1. Hardwood floors in living area, carpeted bedrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer and decorative fireplace! Lovely bay windows provide lots of light in living room. Central heat/AC and storage space in utility room (shared with w/d). Pet friendly on case by case basis and $25/month pet rent.