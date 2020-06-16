1215 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
Studio
Studio
$1,025
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1x1 - 1
$1,395
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1215 W Diversey.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Taking something old and rehabbing it with care to make something new is an art. And the building at 1215 W. Diversey is the remarkable product of that thoughtful artistic process.\n\nThe indoor palette includes hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and maple wood cabinets, while your outdoor canvas encompasses the varied culture, dining and entertainment of Lincoln Park. Where else do craft beer, live music and green space exist together in all of their exquisite glory?
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 W Diversey have any available units?
1215 W Diversey offers studio floorplans starting at $1,025 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,395. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 W Diversey have?
Some of 1215 W Diversey's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 W Diversey currently offering any rent specials?
1215 W Diversey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 W Diversey pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 W Diversey is pet friendly.
Does 1215 W Diversey offer parking?
No, 1215 W Diversey does not offer parking.
Does 1215 W Diversey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 W Diversey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 W Diversey have a pool?
No, 1215 W Diversey does not have a pool.
Does 1215 W Diversey have accessible units?
No, 1215 W Diversey does not have accessible units.