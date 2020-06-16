Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Taking something old and rehabbing it with care to make something new is an art. And the building at 1215 W. Diversey is the remarkable product of that thoughtful artistic process.



The indoor palette includes hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and maple wood cabinets, while your outdoor canvas encompasses the varied culture, dining and entertainment of Lincoln Park. Where else do craft beer, live music and green space exist together in all of their exquisite glory?