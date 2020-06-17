All apartments in Chicago
1212 W WAVELAND
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:25 AM

1212 W WAVELAND

1212 West Waveland Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1212 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must See Beautiful 2BR Just Steps to Wrigley Field ~ Can't Beat This Location!
This incredible 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, dishwasher, large bedrooms with good closet space, marble tile bathroom, in-unit laundry. Prime location just West of Wrigley Field! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 W WAVELAND have any available units?
1212 W WAVELAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 W WAVELAND have?
Some of 1212 W WAVELAND's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 W WAVELAND currently offering any rent specials?
1212 W WAVELAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 W WAVELAND pet-friendly?
No, 1212 W WAVELAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1212 W WAVELAND offer parking?
No, 1212 W WAVELAND does not offer parking.
Does 1212 W WAVELAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 W WAVELAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 W WAVELAND have a pool?
No, 1212 W WAVELAND does not have a pool.
Does 1212 W WAVELAND have accessible units?
No, 1212 W WAVELAND does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 W WAVELAND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 W WAVELAND has units with dishwashers.
