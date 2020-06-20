1205 West Addison Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville available Oct 1st.
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 1210 W. Addison, Unit Garden - Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville with tandem parking space (2 spaces) INCLUDED! * FREE heat * 2 large bedrooms w/ good closet space - great for roommate situation * Laundry in building * Dishwasher * Responsive property management * BEST LOCATION - steps from restaurants, nightlife, shopping and Wrigley Field * Tandem parking space INCLUDED!
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen
