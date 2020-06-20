All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1205 West Addison Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:39 PM

1205 West Addison Street

1205 West Addison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1795143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville available Oct 1st.
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 1210 W. Addison, Unit Garden - Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville with tandem parking space (2 spaces) INCLUDED! * FREE heat * 2 large bedrooms w/ good closet space - great for roommate situation * Laundry in building * Dishwasher * Responsive property management * BEST LOCATION - steps from restaurants, nightlife, shopping and Wrigley Field * Tandem parking space INCLUDED!

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 West Addison Street have any available units?
1205 West Addison Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 West Addison Street have?
Some of 1205 West Addison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 West Addison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1205 West Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1205 West Addison Street does offer parking.
Does 1205 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 West Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 1205 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 West Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
