Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

118 N Desplaines St 1304

118 North Desplaines Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 North Desplaines Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$2,548

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
yoga
118 N DESPLAINES ST, #1304 - Property Id: 318995

Luxury Meets Zen~One Bedroom Apartment in West Loop at CATALYST
New West Loop construction, close to everything you can imagine! This building has it all. Apartments feature floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage space! Bathroom features double vanities & stand alone showers. Building amenities include rooftop fitness center & rooftop sun deck w/ pool. Other features include yoga room, resident lounge, business center, club room w/ billiards table, 24 hour door staff & private dog run. Cats and dogs are welcome up to 55 lbs with some breed restrictions. Garage parking available for a fee. One Bedroom apartment price ranges from $2,211-$2,736 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.* - "Presented by Fulton Grace Realty"

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Garage, Roof Deck, WiFi, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/118-n-desplaines-st-chicago-il-unit-1304/318995
Property Id 318995

(RLNE5940401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N Desplaines St 1304 have any available units?
118 N Desplaines St 1304 has a unit available for $2,548 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 N Desplaines St 1304 have?
Some of 118 N Desplaines St 1304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N Desplaines St 1304 currently offering any rent specials?
118 N Desplaines St 1304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N Desplaines St 1304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 N Desplaines St 1304 is pet friendly.
Does 118 N Desplaines St 1304 offer parking?
Yes, 118 N Desplaines St 1304 offers parking.
Does 118 N Desplaines St 1304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 N Desplaines St 1304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N Desplaines St 1304 have a pool?
Yes, 118 N Desplaines St 1304 has a pool.
Does 118 N Desplaines St 1304 have accessible units?
No, 118 N Desplaines St 1304 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N Desplaines St 1304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 N Desplaines St 1304 has units with dishwashers.
