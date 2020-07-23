Amenities

118 N DESPLAINES ST, #1304 - Property Id: 318995



Luxury Meets Zen~One Bedroom Apartment in West Loop at CATALYST

New West Loop construction, close to everything you can imagine! This building has it all. Apartments feature floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage space! Bathroom features double vanities & stand alone showers. Building amenities include rooftop fitness center & rooftop sun deck w/ pool. Other features include yoga room, resident lounge, business center, club room w/ billiards table, 24 hour door staff & private dog run. Cats and dogs are welcome up to 55 lbs with some breed restrictions. Garage parking available for a fee. One Bedroom apartment price ranges from $2,211-$2,736 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.* - "Presented by Fulton Grace Realty"



