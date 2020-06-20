All apartments in Chicago
1163 East 52nd Street
1163 East 52nd Street

1163 East 52nd Street · (708) 446-5609
Location

1163 East 52nd Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment features hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, in unit washer and dryer. Heat included. Close to shopping, dining, transportation. 675 credit score Required. Refundable Move in Fee $200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 East 52nd Street have any available units?
1163 East 52nd Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 East 52nd Street have?
Some of 1163 East 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1163 East 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1163 East 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1163 East 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 1163 East 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1163 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 East 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 1163 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1163 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1163 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 East 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
