1157 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 27 days AGO
Studio
studio-1
$1,195
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1bd/1b-1
$1,375
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1157 W Diversey.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
The vintage is in the architectural details from the smooth stone walls to the carved stone window trim and ornamental molding. And 1157 W. Diversey is a vintage beauty at its core.\n\nThe apartments within are just as charming with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets and new kitchen appliances. Adding to the already impressive list are the included utilities-- heat, natural gas, water-- plus internet for a complimentary amenity.\n\nAs if being at the buzzing intersection of Diversey and Lincoln Avenue isnt enough, youll have a sundeck to observe the action below. Grab a Ginos East pizza across the street and enjoy a rooftop picnic with some seriously gorgeous backdrops!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1157 W Diversey have any available units?
1157 W Diversey offers studio floorplans starting at $1,195 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,375. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 W Diversey have?
Some of 1157 W Diversey's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 W Diversey currently offering any rent specials?
1157 W Diversey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 W Diversey pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 W Diversey is pet friendly.
Does 1157 W Diversey offer parking?
No, 1157 W Diversey does not offer parking.
Does 1157 W Diversey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 W Diversey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 W Diversey have a pool?
No, 1157 W Diversey does not have a pool.
Does 1157 W Diversey have accessible units?
No, 1157 W Diversey does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 W Diversey have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 W Diversey does not have units with dishwashers.