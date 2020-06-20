1155 North Wells Street

Amenities

Stunning, modern apartment in Old Town. Close to public transportation, dining and nightlife. Beautiful kitchen with European flat panel cabinetry, granite slab waterfall countertops and sleek stainless steel hood range. Floor to ceiling windows allow for tons of natural light! Private balcony, glass-encased showers, spacious, mirrored medicine cabinets and huge walk-in closet. Outdoor escape with a heated pool, hot tub, loungers and daybeds, outdoor fire pits and kitchens with BBQs are perfect for socializing and entertaining, 24/7 Fitness center and complimentary wellness and yoga classes, private dining room equipped with a chef's demonstration kitchen and social lounge, indoor/outdoor sport courts, business center with a printing center and a conference room.



Mae Birtch | Real Estate Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC | Phone: 920-475-9668



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1155-n-wells-st-chicago-il-60610-usa/67f412c5-6d01-45d2-bf8f-4e080bf6827e



(RLNE5807008)