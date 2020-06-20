All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1155 North Wells Street

1155 North Wells Street · (920) 475-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1155 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2309 · Avail. now

$2,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Stunning, modern apartment in Old Town. Close to public transportation, dining and nightlife. Beautiful kitchen with European flat panel cabinetry, granite slab waterfall countertops and sleek stainless steel hood range. Floor to ceiling windows allow for tons of natural light! Private balcony, glass-encased showers, spacious, mirrored medicine cabinets and huge walk-in closet. Outdoor escape with a heated pool, hot tub, loungers and daybeds, outdoor fire pits and kitchens with BBQs are perfect for socializing and entertaining, 24/7 Fitness center and complimentary wellness and yoga classes, private dining room equipped with a chef's demonstration kitchen and social lounge, indoor/outdoor sport courts, business center with a printing center and a conference room.

Mae Birtch | Real Estate Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC | Phone: 920-475-9668

My services are entirely FREE to you. I'm here to help find your perfect apartment and have access to over 180 buildings! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1155-n-wells-st-chicago-il-60610-usa/67f412c5-6d01-45d2-bf8f-4e080bf6827e

(RLNE5807008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 North Wells Street have any available units?
1155 North Wells Street has a unit available for $2,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 North Wells Street have?
Some of 1155 North Wells Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 North Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
1155 North Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 North Wells Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 North Wells Street is pet friendly.
Does 1155 North Wells Street offer parking?
Yes, 1155 North Wells Street does offer parking.
Does 1155 North Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 North Wells Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 North Wells Street have a pool?
Yes, 1155 North Wells Street has a pool.
Does 1155 North Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 1155 North Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 North Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 North Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
