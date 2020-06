1150 West Roosevelt Road

Amenities

RARE CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

AMAZING CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE! BEAUTIFUL FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS WITH BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER AND MORE. DOUBLE VANITY IN MASTER SUITE. SPACIOUS AND LOTS OF LIGHT! BALCONY WITH WEST SUN AND DOWNTOWN VIEWS. EXERCISE ROOM AND STORAGE AVAILABLE. PARKING INCLUDED! WALK TO UIC CAMPUS AND TAYLOR STREET. Cats/dogs under 25lbs are okay with $250 non-refundable pet fee!!



