All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1141 W Wellington Ave GDN

1141 West Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1141 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Great Location. 1 Bedroom. AC. Hardwood Floors. - Property Id: 313889

Great location in Lakeview. This one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and AC. Free Laundry.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313889
Property Id 313889

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5907828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have any available units?
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have?
Some of 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN currently offering any rent specials?
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN is pet friendly.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN offer parking?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not offer parking.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have a pool?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not have a pool.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have accessible units?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan
Chicago, IL 60626
424 W. Diversey
424 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College