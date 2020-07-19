Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN
1141 West Wellington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1141 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Great Location. 1 Bedroom. AC. Hardwood Floors. - Property Id: 313889
Great location in Lakeview. This one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and AC. Free Laundry.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313889
Property Id 313889
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5907828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have any available units?
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have?
Some of 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN currently offering any rent specials?
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN is pet friendly.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN offer parking?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not offer parking.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have a pool?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not have a pool.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have accessible units?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 W Wellington Ave GDN does not have units with dishwashers.
