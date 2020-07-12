All apartments in Chicago
1135 W. Pratt

1135 W Pratt Blvd · (773) 825-6926
Location

1135 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$795

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1135 W. Pratt.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
In the midst of Chicagos northernmost neighborhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, sits 1135 W. Pratt. This newly restored residential building is a great spot to enjoy a different style of city living.\n\nThe units are completely rehabbed with hardwood floors, kitchens with cherry cabinets and new appliances and offer DirecTV and internet amenities. The fitness room, bike storage and laundry area provide all the modern comforts in a neighborhood full of vintage charm.\n\nNearby public transportation, lakefront paths and a unique variety of restaurants, cafs and bars means youre never more than a few moments away from new adventures in Rogers Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 W. Pratt have any available units?
1135 W. Pratt offers studio floorplans starting at $795 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,045. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 W. Pratt have?
Some of 1135 W. Pratt's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 W. Pratt currently offering any rent specials?
1135 W. Pratt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 W. Pratt pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 W. Pratt is pet friendly.
Does 1135 W. Pratt offer parking?
No, 1135 W. Pratt does not offer parking.
Does 1135 W. Pratt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 W. Pratt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 W. Pratt have a pool?
No, 1135 W. Pratt does not have a pool.
Does 1135 W. Pratt have accessible units?
No, 1135 W. Pratt does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 W. Pratt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 W. Pratt does not have units with dishwashers.
