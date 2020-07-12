Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated gym elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

In the midst of Chicagos northernmost neighborhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, sits 1135 W. Pratt. This newly restored residential building is a great spot to enjoy a different style of city living.



The units are completely rehabbed with hardwood floors, kitchens with cherry cabinets and new appliances and offer DirecTV and internet amenities. The fitness room, bike storage and laundry area provide all the modern comforts in a neighborhood full of vintage charm.



Nearby public transportation, lakefront paths and a unique variety of restaurants, cafs and bars means youre never more than a few moments away from new adventures in Rogers Park!