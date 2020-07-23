Amenities
Gorgeous 1BD West Loop - Property Id: 320832
Prime West Loop BIG 1 bedroom with Stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, Dishwasher, Central Air conditioning, Hardwood Floors. $400 one-time move-in fee and PET FRIENDLY with one-time $300 pet fee. Steps from the main strip of West Loop with plenty of access to bars, restaurants and entertainment! Call for more info!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1133-w-madison-st-chicago-il/320832
Property Id 320832
(RLNE5940179)