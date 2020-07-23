All apartments in Chicago
1133 W Madison St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1133 W Madison St

1133 West Madison Street · (708) 299-6038
Location

1133 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1BD West Loop - Property Id: 320832

Prime West Loop BIG 1 bedroom with Stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, Dishwasher, Central Air conditioning, Hardwood Floors. $400 one-time move-in fee and PET FRIENDLY with one-time $300 pet fee. Steps from the main strip of West Loop with plenty of access to bars, restaurants and entertainment! Call for more info!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1133-w-madison-st-chicago-il/320832
Property Id 320832

(RLNE5940179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 W Madison St have any available units?
1133 W Madison St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 W Madison St have?
Some of 1133 W Madison St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 W Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
1133 W Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 W Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 W Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 1133 W Madison St offer parking?
No, 1133 W Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 1133 W Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 W Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 W Madison St have a pool?
No, 1133 W Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 1133 W Madison St have accessible units?
No, 1133 W Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 W Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 W Madison St has units with dishwashers.
