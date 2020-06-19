All apartments in Chicago
1133 South State
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

1133 South State

1133 South State Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1133 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,516

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Roof Deck with BBQ and Fire Pits -Outdoor Pool/Hot Tub -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 South State have any available units?
1133 South State has a unit available for $5,516 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 South State have?
Some of 1133 South State's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 South State currently offering any rent specials?
1133 South State isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 South State pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 South State is pet friendly.
Does 1133 South State offer parking?
Yes, 1133 South State does offer parking.
Does 1133 South State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 South State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 South State have a pool?
Yes, 1133 South State has a pool.
Does 1133 South State have accessible units?
No, 1133 South State does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 South State have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 South State does not have units with dishwashers.
