1130 North Dearborn

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Located in the very desirable Gold Coast neighborhood, this prime location is just minutes away from the Loop, Oak Street Beach and all of the shopping, restaurants and nightlife you can handle. Enjoy the outdoor pool and sundeck, renovated fitness center and gas grills when it is time to BBQ. On-site maintenance and dry cleaning, 24-hour security door staff. Walk to several specialty grocery stores - The Goddess and Grocer, Plum Market and Potash Market - as well as standard grocer Jewel-Osco for convenience and neighborhood flair all around this building. These well-laid-out apartments that have been recently renovated are very spacious, with large closets, hardwood floors and both floor-to-ceiling and bay windows. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge, and cats are welcome.



Terms: One year lease