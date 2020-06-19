All apartments in Chicago
1130 North Dearborn
1130 North Dearborn

1130 North Dearborn Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1130 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located in the very desirable Gold Coast neighborhood, this prime location is just minutes away from the Loop, Oak Street Beach and all of the shopping, restaurants and nightlife you can handle. Enjoy the outdoor pool and sundeck, renovated fitness center and gas grills when it is time to BBQ. On-site maintenance and dry cleaning, 24-hour security door staff. Walk to several specialty grocery stores - The Goddess and Grocer, Plum Market and Potash Market - as well as standard grocer Jewel-Osco for convenience and neighborhood flair all around this building. These well-laid-out apartments that have been recently renovated are very spacious, with large closets, hardwood floors and both floor-to-ceiling and bay windows. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge, and cats are welcome.

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 North Dearborn have any available units?
1130 North Dearborn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 North Dearborn have?
Some of 1130 North Dearborn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 North Dearborn currently offering any rent specials?
1130 North Dearborn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 North Dearborn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 North Dearborn is pet friendly.
Does 1130 North Dearborn offer parking?
Yes, 1130 North Dearborn does offer parking.
Does 1130 North Dearborn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 North Dearborn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 North Dearborn have a pool?
Yes, 1130 North Dearborn has a pool.
Does 1130 North Dearborn have accessible units?
No, 1130 North Dearborn does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 North Dearborn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 North Dearborn has units with dishwashers.
