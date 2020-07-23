1120 N Oakley Blvd 3A

Amenities
Stunning Rehab-Upgraded Everything-3/2- Deck - Property Id: 273464
3 Bed / 2 Bath - 1300 SQ FT 3rd FLOOR APARTMENT
CONSTRUCTION IS JUST FINISHED - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING REHAB IN UKRAINIAN VILLAGE
PRIVATE DECK - IN UNIT LAUNDRY - UPGRADED FIXTURES & APPLIANCES - SEPARATE KITCHEN - CHEF WORTHY KITCHEN
Absolutely Stunning.... MYBESTLIFECHICAGO Award Winning Design - This beautiful apartment designed by Mark Pearson features in unit laundry, upgraded fixtures and appliances, chef's kitchen, and is completely furnished with furniture, electronics, and linens.
The building is professionally managed, well maintained, and pet friendly with no breed restrictions.
JUST LOOK AT THE PICTURES !!!!
Easy Application Process - No Security Deposit - Co-Signers Welcomed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1120-n-oakley-blvd-chicago-il-unit-3a/273464
Property Id 273464
(RLNE5950813)