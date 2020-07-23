All apartments in Chicago
1120 N Oakley Blvd 3A
1120 N Oakley Blvd 3A

1120 North Oakley Boulevard · (312) 857-6605
Location

1120 North Oakley Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Rehab-Upgraded Everything-3/2- Deck - Property Id: 273464

3 Bed / 2 Bath - 1300 SQ FT 3rd FLOOR APARTMENT

CONSTRUCTION IS JUST FINISHED - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING REHAB IN UKRAINIAN VILLAGE

PRIVATE DECK - IN UNIT LAUNDRY - UPGRADED FIXTURES & APPLIANCES - SEPARATE KITCHEN - CHEF WORTHY KITCHEN

Absolutely Stunning.... MYBESTLIFECHICAGO Award Winning Design - This beautiful apartment designed by Mark Pearson features in unit laundry, upgraded fixtures and appliances, chef's kitchen, and is completely furnished with furniture, electronics, and linens.

The building is professionally managed, well maintained, and pet friendly with no breed restrictions.

JUST LOOK AT THE PICTURES !!!!

Easy Application Process - No Security Deposit - Co-Signers Welcomed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1120-n-oakley-blvd-chicago-il-unit-3a/273464
Property Id 273464

(RLNE5950813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

