Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 AM

1120 N Oakley Blvd

1120 North Oakley Boulevard · (312) 857-6605
Location

1120 North Oakley Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath - 1300 SQ FT 1st FLOOR APARTMENT

CONSTRUCTION IS ALMOST FINISHED - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING REHAB IN UKRAINIAN VILLAGE

PRIVATE DECK - IN UNIT LAUNDRY - UPGRADED FIXTURES & APPLIANCES - SEPARATE KITCHEN - CHEF WORTHY KITCHEN

Absolutely Stunning.... MYBESTLIFECHICAGO Award Winning Design - This beautiful apartment designed by Mark Pearson features in unit laundry, upgraded fixtures and appliances, chef's kitchen, and is completely furnished with furniture, electronics, and linens.

The building is professionally managed, well maintained, and pet friendly with no breed restrictions.

JUST LOOK AT THE PICTURES !!!!

Easy Application Process - No Security Deposit - Co-Signers Welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 N Oakley Blvd have any available units?
1120 N Oakley Blvd has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 N Oakley Blvd have?
Some of 1120 N Oakley Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 N Oakley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1120 N Oakley Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 N Oakley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 N Oakley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1120 N Oakley Blvd offer parking?
No, 1120 N Oakley Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1120 N Oakley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 N Oakley Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 N Oakley Blvd have a pool?
No, 1120 N Oakley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1120 N Oakley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1120 N Oakley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 N Oakley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 N Oakley Blvd has units with dishwashers.
