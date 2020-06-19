1120 N Oakley Blvd

Amenities

Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath - 1300 SQ FT 1st FLOOR APARTMENT



CONSTRUCTION IS ALMOST FINISHED - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING REHAB IN UKRAINIAN VILLAGE



PRIVATE DECK - IN UNIT LAUNDRY - UPGRADED FIXTURES & APPLIANCES - SEPARATE KITCHEN - CHEF WORTHY KITCHEN



Absolutely Stunning.... MYBESTLIFECHICAGO Award Winning Design - This beautiful apartment designed by Mark Pearson features in unit laundry, upgraded fixtures and appliances, chef's kitchen, and is completely furnished with furniture, electronics, and linens.



The building is professionally managed, well maintained, and pet friendly with no breed restrictions.



JUST LOOK AT THE PICTURES !!!!



Easy Application Process - No Security Deposit - Co-Signers Welcomed