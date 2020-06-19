1116 North Hermitage Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wicker Park Four Bedroom, Two Bath Duplex Up!

Unit features hardwood floors, central air, tall ceilings, white quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, gas oven/range, built in microwave, fridge, large, open living and dining rooms, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, beautiful glass stairs, upgraded marble bathrooms, Jacuzzi, private rooftop deck, garage parking included! No pets, please. Short walk to the Blue Line, in the heart of Wicker Park; walk to shops, cafes and hotspots!

Contact us to schedule a showing.