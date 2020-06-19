All apartments in Chicago
1116 North Hermitage Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1116 North Hermitage Avenue

1116 North Hermitage Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1582607
Location

1116 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wicker Park Four Bedroom, Two Bath Duplex Up!
Unit features hardwood floors, central air, tall ceilings, white quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, gas oven/range, built in microwave, fridge, large, open living and dining rooms, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, beautiful glass stairs, upgraded marble bathrooms, Jacuzzi, private rooftop deck, garage parking included! No pets, please. Short walk to the Blue Line, in the heart of Wicker Park; walk to shops, cafes and hotspots!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 North Hermitage Avenue have any available units?
1116 North Hermitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 North Hermitage Avenue have?
Some of 1116 North Hermitage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 North Hermitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1116 North Hermitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 North Hermitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1116 North Hermitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1116 North Hermitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1116 North Hermitage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1116 North Hermitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 North Hermitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 North Hermitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 1116 North Hermitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1116 North Hermitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1116 North Hermitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 North Hermitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 North Hermitage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
