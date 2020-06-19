All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

1115 Rockwell

1115 N Rockwell St · (312) 600-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/wAbVESvvm4Q Beautifully renovated in 2014 2 bedroom 1 bath Gut-rehabbed unit with hardwood floors, central air, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave Laundry in building Cats Ok, No Dogs Just south of Division near transportation in Ukrainian Village Transportation: Bus: 65, Grand & Chicago (0.57 mi) Bus: 52, California & Thomas (0.26 mi) Bus: 66, Chicago & Rockwell (0.41 mi) Bus: 49, Western & Thomas (0.25 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Rockwell (0.09 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Rockwell have any available units?
1115 Rockwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Rockwell have?
Some of 1115 Rockwell's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Rockwell currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Rockwell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Rockwell pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Rockwell is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Rockwell offer parking?
No, 1115 Rockwell does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Rockwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Rockwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Rockwell have a pool?
No, 1115 Rockwell does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Rockwell have accessible units?
No, 1115 Rockwell does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Rockwell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Rockwell has units with dishwashers.
