Chicago, IL
1111 N Dearborn St 1709
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1111 N Dearborn St 1709

1111 North Dearborn Street · (510) 230-7173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1709 · Avail. now

$1,549

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gold Coast - Spacious Studio + Amenities - Property Id: 289796

Spacious studio in sought after Gold Coast neighborhood. Doorman, roof pool, business center with FREE Wi-Fi/printing, the updated fitness room, an onsite health food store, laundry facility, covered parking, personal bicycle storage, guest parking, and much more. The unit features awesome views, spacious living area, tons of closets, floor to ceiling windows. A must-see, no sec. deposit, cat allowed. Parking available for $225/month.

The Apartment Source
Call Adrian @ 510.230.7173
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1111-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-unit-1709/289796
Property Id 289796

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 have any available units?
1111 N Dearborn St 1709 has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 have?
Some of 1111 N Dearborn St 1709's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N Dearborn St 1709 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 offers parking.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 have a pool?
Yes, 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 has a pool.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 have accessible units?
No, 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N Dearborn St 1709 has units with dishwashers.
