1111 N Dearborn St 1709

Spacious studio in sought after Gold Coast neighborhood. Doorman, roof pool, business center with FREE Wi-Fi/printing, the updated fitness room, an onsite health food store, laundry facility, covered parking, personal bicycle storage, guest parking, and much more. The unit features awesome views, spacious living area, tons of closets, floor to ceiling windows. A must-see, no sec. deposit, cat allowed. Parking available for $225/month.



No Dogs Allowed



