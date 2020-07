Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 DEPAUL Duplex - 3BR/2BA - just $2400 - Property Id: 119893



Great Lincoln Park location - just steps to shopping, dining, transportation and more. unit consisting of TWO BATHROOMS, a modern kitchen with DW, good sized bedrooms, hwd floors, CAC, laundry in the unit and one parking space is included. Sorry no pets. Available 07,01,2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119893

Property Id 119893



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5901229)