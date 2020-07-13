All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1101 W Columbia
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

1101 W Columbia

1101 W Columbia Ave · (773) 839-4085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$915

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,065

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1101 W Columbia.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Step outside and voila youre at the beach. Yes, it really is that easy when you live at 1101 W. Columbia.\n\nIn this Rogers Park apartment, youll have the amazing chance to experience life by the beach in a vintage mid-rise. The building and units have been renovated to reflect their historical roots along with some very modern updates: exposed brick walls, new kitchens with built-in microwaves and a completely redesigned laundry room.\n\nSchedule a showing today and embrace the opportunity to enjoy city living by the beach!\n\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 W Columbia have any available units?
1101 W Columbia offers studio floorplans starting at $915 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,065. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 W Columbia have?
Some of 1101 W Columbia's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 W Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
1101 W Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 W Columbia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 W Columbia is pet friendly.
Does 1101 W Columbia offer parking?
No, 1101 W Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 1101 W Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 W Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 W Columbia have a pool?
No, 1101 W Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 1101 W Columbia have accessible units?
No, 1101 W Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 W Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 W Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
