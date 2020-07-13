Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Step outside and voila youre at the beach. Yes, it really is that easy when you live at 1101 W. Columbia.



In this Rogers Park apartment, youll have the amazing chance to experience life by the beach in a vintage mid-rise. The building and units have been renovated to reflect their historical roots along with some very modern updates: exposed brick walls, new kitchens with built-in microwaves and a completely redesigned laundry room.



Schedule a showing today and embrace the opportunity to enjoy city living by the beach!



