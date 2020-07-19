All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

110 N Kostner Ave

110 North Kostner Avenue · (773) 630-7000
Location

110 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL 60624
West Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 2 BED IN WEST GARFIELD PARK - Property Id: 314896

Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND ALL SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/110-n-kostner-ave-chicago-il/314896
Property Id 314896

(RLNE5937459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N Kostner Ave have any available units?
110 N Kostner Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 N Kostner Ave have?
Some of 110 N Kostner Ave's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 N Kostner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
110 N Kostner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N Kostner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 N Kostner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 110 N Kostner Ave offer parking?
No, 110 N Kostner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 110 N Kostner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 N Kostner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N Kostner Ave have a pool?
No, 110 N Kostner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 110 N Kostner Ave have accessible units?
No, 110 N Kostner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N Kostner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 N Kostner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
