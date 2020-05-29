All apartments in Chicago
11 W. Division

11 W Division St · (312) 634-6551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,055

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11 W. Division.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Calling all dance party, bar hopping fans with a passion for late night tacos weve found your new apartment. At the epicenter of Rush, State and Division streets, amidst the buzz of endless opportunities, is 11 W. Division, just two blocks from the Division Red Line.\n\nThe apartment buildings location is just the first amazing quality in a long list that includes: hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and slate tile bathrooms. And, as an extra added bonus, this Gold Coast apartment building was once a glamorous hotel, so you just know its home to some of the best memories.\n\nGet excited to make many more and schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11 W. Division have any available units?
11 W. Division offers studio floorplans starting at $1,055. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 W. Division have?
Some of 11 W. Division's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 W. Division currently offering any rent specials?
11 W. Division is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 W. Division pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 W. Division is pet friendly.
Does 11 W. Division offer parking?
No, 11 W. Division does not offer parking.
Does 11 W. Division have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 W. Division does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 W. Division have a pool?
No, 11 W. Division does not have a pool.
Does 11 W. Division have accessible units?
No, 11 W. Division does not have accessible units.
Does 11 W. Division have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 W. Division has units with dishwashers.

