Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

Calling all dance party, bar hopping fans with a passion for late night tacos weve found your new apartment. At the epicenter of Rush, State and Division streets, amidst the buzz of endless opportunities, is 11 W. Division, just two blocks from the Division Red Line.



The apartment buildings location is just the first amazing quality in a long list that includes: hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and slate tile bathrooms. And, as an extra added bonus, this Gold Coast apartment building was once a glamorous hotel, so you just know its home to some of the best memories.



Get excited to make many more and schedule a showing today!