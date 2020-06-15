All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

108 W Chicago Ave

108 W Chicago Ave · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
SPACIOUS studio w/ laundry in unit in Gold Coast! - Property Id: 287481

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment

SPACIOUS studio w/ hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and laundry in unit.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #100
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287481
Property Id 287481

(RLNE5807765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W Chicago Ave have any available units?
108 W Chicago Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 W Chicago Ave have?
Some of 108 W Chicago Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 W Chicago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 W Chicago Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W Chicago Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 W Chicago Ave is pet friendly.
Does 108 W Chicago Ave offer parking?
No, 108 W Chicago Ave does not offer parking.
Does 108 W Chicago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 W Chicago Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W Chicago Ave have a pool?
Yes, 108 W Chicago Ave has a pool.
Does 108 W Chicago Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 W Chicago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W Chicago Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W Chicago Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
