108 W Chicago Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub

SPACIOUS studio w/ laundry in unit in Gold Coast! - Property Id: 287481



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment



SPACIOUS studio w/ hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and laundry in unit.

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #100

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287481

Property Id 287481



(RLNE5807765)