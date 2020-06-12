All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1069 West 14TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1069 West 14TH Place
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

1069 West 14TH Place

1069 West 14th Place · (312) 218-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1069 West 14th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Huge 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with one room fully enclosed and natural light with large window! This unit has all the upgrades! Upgraded lighting, storage systems in all the closets, and room to roam. Balcony with skyline view. The best of urban living within a full amenity complex. Outdoor pool, roof top gym, common deck with city views. Party room and theater are available to residents for a nominal fee. Beautifully restored, mid 1920's, rehab, reflecting today's upscale finishes, while maintaining the building's historical integrity. Conveniently located to major highways, shopping and public transportation. Community Group (UCNA/ University Commons Neighborhood Association) provides year round activities, book club, kids club and community garden. Centrally located to Little Italy, Pilsen, Greek Town, China Town, South Loop, West Loop, Grant Park, Lake Michigan and the Medical District. Onsite property management office. Parking included & Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 West 14TH Place have any available units?
1069 West 14TH Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1069 West 14TH Place have?
Some of 1069 West 14TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 West 14TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1069 West 14TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 West 14TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1069 West 14TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1069 West 14TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 1069 West 14TH Place offers parking.
Does 1069 West 14TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 West 14TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 West 14TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 1069 West 14TH Place has a pool.
Does 1069 West 14TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1069 West 14TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 West 14TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 West 14TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1069 West 14TH Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3415 N SEMINARY
3415 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan
Chicago, IL 60626
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity