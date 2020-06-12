1069 West 14TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities community garden elevator gym parking pool garage media room

Huge 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with one room fully enclosed and natural light with large window! This unit has all the upgrades! Upgraded lighting, storage systems in all the closets, and room to roam. Balcony with skyline view. The best of urban living within a full amenity complex. Outdoor pool, roof top gym, common deck with city views. Party room and theater are available to residents for a nominal fee. Beautifully restored, mid 1920's, rehab, reflecting today's upscale finishes, while maintaining the building's historical integrity. Conveniently located to major highways, shopping and public transportation. Community Group (UCNA/ University Commons Neighborhood Association) provides year round activities, book club, kids club and community garden. Centrally located to Little Italy, Pilsen, Greek Town, China Town, South Loop, West Loop, Grant Park, Lake Michigan and the Medical District. Onsite property management office. Parking included & Available now!