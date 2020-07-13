1063 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL 60626 Rogers Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 27 days AGO
Studio
$895
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1063 COLUMBIA.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Does your dream street lead to the beach? So does Columbia Avenue, home to stunning trees, gorgeous views and 1063 W. Columbia. \n\nLets talk details: the building is a recently rehabbed vintage mid-rise that features hardwood floors, exposed brick and updated kitchens. The irresistible location puts you very close to the Loyola campus, parks, beaches & endless culture.\n\nWhen youre not enjoying your 15-second walk to the beach, youll be taking advantage of all the opportunities of city life with all the comforts of neighborhood convenience schedule a tour of 1063 Columbia today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1063 COLUMBIA have any available units?
1063 COLUMBIA offers studio floorplans starting at $895 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,065. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 COLUMBIA have?
Some of 1063 COLUMBIA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 COLUMBIA currently offering any rent specials?
1063 COLUMBIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 COLUMBIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA is pet friendly.
Does 1063 COLUMBIA offer parking?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA offers parking.
Does 1063 COLUMBIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA offers units with in unit laundry.