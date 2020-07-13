All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1063 COLUMBIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1063 COLUMBIA
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:12 AM

1063 COLUMBIA

1063 W Columbia Ave · (773) 786-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1063 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$895

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,065

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1063 COLUMBIA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Does your dream street lead to the beach? So does Columbia Avenue, home to stunning trees, gorgeous views and 1063 W. Columbia. \n\nLets talk details: the building is a recently rehabbed vintage mid-rise that features hardwood floors, exposed brick and updated kitchens. The irresistible location puts you very close to the Loyola campus, parks, beaches & endless culture.\n\nWhen youre not enjoying your 15-second walk to the beach, youll be taking advantage of all the opportunities of city life with all the comforts of neighborhood convenience schedule a tour of 1063 Columbia today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 COLUMBIA have any available units?
1063 COLUMBIA offers studio floorplans starting at $895 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,065. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 COLUMBIA have?
Some of 1063 COLUMBIA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 COLUMBIA currently offering any rent specials?
1063 COLUMBIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 COLUMBIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA is pet friendly.
Does 1063 COLUMBIA offer parking?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA offers parking.
Does 1063 COLUMBIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 COLUMBIA have a pool?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA has a pool.
Does 1063 COLUMBIA have accessible units?
No, 1063 COLUMBIA does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 COLUMBIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 COLUMBIA has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1063 COLUMBIA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity