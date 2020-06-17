All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E

1055 West Wolfram Street · No Longer Available
Location

1055 West Wolfram Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
VIDEO of this unit available upon request.

$3500 rent for this 3 bedroom 3 full bathrooms duplex down!

3 bed, 3 full bath duplex down on a quiet street in a great location in Lakeview. Close to the Diversey Brown line and all the great restaurants and nightlife of Lakeview/Lincoln Park. Open concept kitchen/living room, spacious lower level, private balcony, in unit storage, fireplace, tandem parking spot and in unit laundry are some of the great features of the unit. 1 year lease available. No security deposit. $1250 non refundable move in fee.

Water included.

Cat and dog friendly.

Application $50 fee: https://lakeviewpropertyrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E have any available units?
1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E have?
Some of 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E currently offering any rent specials?
1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E is pet friendly.
Does 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E offer parking?
Yes, 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E offers parking.
Does 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E have a pool?
No, 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E does not have a pool.
Does 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E have accessible units?
No, 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E has units with dishwashers.
