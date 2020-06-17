1055 West Wolfram Street - 1E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

VIDEO of this unit available upon request.



$3500 rent for this 3 bedroom 3 full bathrooms duplex down!



3 bed, 3 full bath duplex down on a quiet street in a great location in Lakeview. Close to the Diversey Brown line and all the great restaurants and nightlife of Lakeview/Lincoln Park. Open concept kitchen/living room, spacious lower level, private balcony, in unit storage, fireplace, tandem parking spot and in unit laundry are some of the great features of the unit. 1 year lease available. No security deposit. $1250 non refundable move in fee.



Water included.



Cat and dog friendly.



Application $50 fee: https://lakeviewpropertyrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/