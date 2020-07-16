All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

1055 West Monroe Street

1055 West Monroe Street · (708) 250-2696
Location

1055 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Drone Video Tour, Click on Video Button! Skinner School District! Live the West Loop Life in this Four level, 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome. Modern kitchen w/Granite countertops, 42inch cabinets, backsplash, & SS appliances. Balcony off kitchen is perfect for grilling. Living space is ideal for entertaining. Master bed includes WIC & ensuite bath w/dual vanities, separate shower, & whirlpool tub. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms large enough for queen sized beds. Unit features hardwood floors on the top 3 levels, freshly painted, & family room on the 4th floor. Roof Deck off family room has great views! W/D in unit. Ample closet space on all floors. Oversized 2 car garage. Walk to the loop! Easy access to 290 & 90-94. Step outside your door to Marianos, Randolph Row, Whole foods, UIC, Greektown, restaurants, nightlife, & everything Chicago's hottest neighborhood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 West Monroe Street have any available units?
1055 West Monroe Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 West Monroe Street have?
Some of 1055 West Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 West Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1055 West Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 West Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1055 West Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1055 West Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1055 West Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 1055 West Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 West Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 West Monroe Street have a pool?
Yes, 1055 West Monroe Street has a pool.
Does 1055 West Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 1055 West Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 West Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 West Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
