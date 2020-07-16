1055 West Monroe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Drone Video Tour, Click on Video Button! Skinner School District! Live the West Loop Life in this Four level, 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome. Modern kitchen w/Granite countertops, 42inch cabinets, backsplash, & SS appliances. Balcony off kitchen is perfect for grilling. Living space is ideal for entertaining. Master bed includes WIC & ensuite bath w/dual vanities, separate shower, & whirlpool tub. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms large enough for queen sized beds. Unit features hardwood floors on the top 3 levels, freshly painted, & family room on the 4th floor. Roof Deck off family room has great views! W/D in unit. Ample closet space on all floors. Oversized 2 car garage. Walk to the loop! Easy access to 290 & 90-94. Step outside your door to Marianos, Randolph Row, Whole foods, UIC, Greektown, restaurants, nightlife, & everything Chicago's hottest neighborhood has to offer!